3M Company (MMM) Holder Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Declined; As Navistar Intl New (NAV) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Zeke Capital Advisors Boosted Holding

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $157.15. About 1.73 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (NAV) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% . The hedge fund held 58,746 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 45,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Navistar Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.83. About 206,849 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 16/03/2018 – Navistar Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 – Navistar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 06/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL – BRAND TO NOW OFFER SEVERAL NEW PRODUCT LINES IN 2018 STARTING WITH 2015 N13 ENGINE AND 2010-2016 l6 ENGINE; 16/04/2018 – Volkswagen Unit Considering Full Takeover of Truck Maker Navistar — 3rd Update; 16/04/2018 – Navistar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – VW trucks division open to taking over Navistar -CFO; 14/05/2018 – International® Truck Announces “UPNEXT” Platform For Discussion Of Critical Industry Topics; 23/04/2018 – Mark Hernandez Named Navistar Senior Vice President Of Global Manufacturing; 08/03/2018 – Navistar 1Q Loss $73M

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.17 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

