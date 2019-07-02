3M Company (MMM) Holder Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Has Decreased Its Holding by $662,400; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Holding in Yum! Brands (YUM) Lowered by $396,000 as Market Value Rose

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $173.94. About 1.36 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, down from 31,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $110.91. About 1.35 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. Shares for $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. Bushman Julie L also sold $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. Vale Michael G. also sold $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 5,940 shares valued at $1.19 million was sold by Lindekugel Jon T. On Monday, February 11 the insider Bauman James L sold $3.22 million.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 21.32 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.44 million shares. Wisconsin-based Legacy Private Tru has invested 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1.78% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bath Savings Trust stated it has 0.34% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Td Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Cap has invested 1.96% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tower Bridge Advsr has 83,453 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Milestone Inc invested in 1,298 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Co holds 0.39% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2.15M shares. Michigan-based Schwartz Investment Counsel has invested 1.69% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Central Retail Bank Company reported 500 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Company Ma reported 10.50M shares. Skylands Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,340 shares. Telos Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 2,042 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 1,375 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 sales for $3.73 million activity. Lowings Anthony sold $259,808 worth of stock. Another trade for 13,986 shares valued at $1.32M was made by Creed Greg on Monday, February 11. Domier Tanya L had bought 2,652 shares worth $249,888 on Friday, February 8.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 7,000 shares to 54,700 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natl Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20M for 31.87 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.