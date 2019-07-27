3M Company (MMM) Holder Riverbridge Partners Boosted Position by $439,254; As Avx New (AVX) Market Valuation Declined, Hillsdale Investment Management Has Upped Holding by $581,400

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 2,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 101,830 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.16M, up from 99,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.00M shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 30.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 34,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 148,100 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 113,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 587,117 shares traded or 119.90% up from the average. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 1.14% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AVX INTERCONNECT EUROPE GMBH SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KUMATEC SONDERMASCHINENBAU & KUNSTSTOFFVERARBEITUNG GMBH; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release; 30/04/2018 – AVX COMPLETES BUY OF KUMATEC; 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX Capacitors; 16/04/2018 – AVX to Present & Exhibit at the 2018 Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference & Exhibition; 11/04/2018 – AVX Releases New BTB Pin Jumpers for Maximum Tolerance Absorption in SSL & Industrial Applications; 20/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 20 / 2018 – AVX Corporation (Olean Advanced Products) – Western Region; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corporation Announces A Definitive Agreement To Acquire KUMATEC; 01/05/2018 – AVX is Sponsoring & Attending EDS 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0% or 27,502 shares. 94,922 are held by Bowling Limited Com. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% stake. The Minnesota-based Foundry Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 0.33% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 51,542 shares. 237 are held by Moody Natl Bank Trust Division. Zacks Investment holds 238,696 shares. Fincl Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 250 shares. Amer Int Gp Incorporated owns 29,765 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Company stated it has 0.29% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Qs Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Jennison Associate Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Alps Inc owns 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 22,524 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 92,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street invested in 1.08 million shares or 0% of the stock.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 10,700 shares to 3,200 shares, valued at $501,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380 shares, and cut its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd Com.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by THULIN INGE G. Bauman James L sold $3.22M worth of stock or 16,065 shares. 9,410 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.87 million were sold by Keel Paul A. Shares for $1.19 million were sold by Lindekugel Jon T. $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. 3,123 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $624,295 were sold by Bushman Julie L.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 54,682 shares to 401,356 shares, valued at $42.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 113,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 960,799 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

