3M Company (MMM) Holder Private Trust Co Has Cut Its Position by $442,880 as Valuation Declined; Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Shareholder Rivernorth Capital Management Raised Holding by $2.83 Million

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 68.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 283,236 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 698,749 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47M, up from 415,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.49M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 44,492 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 2,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,752 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, down from 16,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $164.4. About 2.42M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Lc holds 1,434 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Bartlett And Com Ltd Com holds 15,369 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 17,328 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barnett And accumulated 0.02% or 175 shares. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,776 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Llc invested 1.65% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd holds 0.61% or 13,309 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.48% or 5,845 shares. Moreover, Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 1.79% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 5,439 were reported by Paragon Capital Management Ltd. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,422 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd invested in 587,981 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Exchange Capital Mgmt invested in 10,958 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,250 shares. Lincoln Ltd Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Private Trust Co, which manages about $495.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U. S. Bancorp New (NYSE:USB) by 7,864 shares to 51,350 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Total Bond Mkt (AGG) by 5,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

