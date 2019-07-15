3M Company (MMM) Holder Parnassus Investments Has Cut Position as Stock Price Declined; As Extra Space Storage (EXR) Market Value Rose, Atria Investments Has Upped Its Position

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 0.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 1,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.52M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $731.75 million, down from 3.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.16M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 3,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,551 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 22,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $110.86. About 337,396 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 12.92% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Extra Space Storage declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Extra Space Storage Inc. to Present at Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference – PRNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Extra Space Storage, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Real Estate Stocks Still Worth Buying as Interest Rates Rise – Investorplace.com” published on October 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Self-Storage Industry Snapshot: Global Self Storage Offers Compelling Value At Current Pricing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 35,033 shares to 39,332 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 14,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,606 shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $174,458 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na reported 0.01% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 105,542 shares. Parkside State Bank & reported 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America owns 113,544 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. 5,856 are held by Panagora Asset Management Inc. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 6,731 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 13,263 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited has 0.02% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 265,290 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,603 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Cap Limited Company (Trc) has 0.03% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 4,474 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 6,700 shares. American Svcs owns 2,720 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh has 0.01% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Amer Gru Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 48,517 shares. Assets Mgmt Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 50,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants, Missouri-based fund reported 2,117 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 2.03M shares. Culbertson A N & Company stated it has 36,773 shares or 2.2% of all its holdings. Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability reported 38,862 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,700 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Aspen Inv Inc holds 0.21% or 1,461 shares. 5,986 are owned by Old Point Tru Svcs N A. First Foundation owns 2,473 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Philadelphia reported 58,983 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields And Lc invested 2.25% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Minnesota-based Minneapolis Management Grp Inc Llc has invested 3.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 0.45% or 441,837 shares. 141,257 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Corporation. Greylin Mangement holds 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,186 shares. Telos Cap Mgmt has invested 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18B for 21.24 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Corning’s Essential Technology Offers Great Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3M Stock Is More Than Just a Dividend Darling – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Averting Catastrophe, but Nothing to Brag About – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “How Chinese Culture Could Affect the Future of 3M Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Breaking News: 400-Truck LTL Carrier Suddenly Shuts Down – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. $841,392 worth of stock was sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. THULIN INGE G had sold 13,499 shares worth $2.70 million on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $1.87 million were sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of stock. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M.