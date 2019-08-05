3M Company (MMM) Holder Opus Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position by $828,000; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Upped Holding by $604,372 as Stock Price Declined

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 6.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 25,500 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, down from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.42M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $92.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,264 shares to 59,471 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 69,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,946 shares, and cut its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3,000 shares to 33,750 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.