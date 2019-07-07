3M Company (MMM) Holder Lodestar Investment Counsel Cut Stake by $1.85 Million; The Walt Disney Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose While Renaissance Group Cut Position by $918,525

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 8,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,889 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.86M, down from 259,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 8,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,259 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.77M, down from 75,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 1.63M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 8,153 shares. 8,906 shares valued at $1.77 million were sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. Gangestad Nicholas C sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450. $2.66 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by THULIN INGE G. The insider Keel Paul A sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87 million. The insider Bauman James L sold $3.22M.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 21.08 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5,460 shares to 138,445 shares, valued at $11.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Funds Small Cap (VB) by 3,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse All World Ex Us (VEU).

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding by 57,671 shares to 319,199 shares, valued at $14.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nippon Telephone & Telegraph A (NYSE:NTT) by 12,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.23 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.