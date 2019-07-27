3M Company (MMM) Holder Lafleur & Godfrey Trimmed Holding; Tortoise Investment Management Lowered Its Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Position by $1.57 Million as Share Price Rose

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 71,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,110 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 83,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 120,615 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has risen 5.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 33.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 4,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,390 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.00 million shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM)

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Shares for $841,392 were sold by Bushman Julie L. 8,153 shares valued at $1.63 million were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. On Monday, February 11 the insider Bauman James L sold $3.22M. THULIN INGE G sold $2.70 million worth of stock. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Bulls Bet on Bigger Gains for Booming 3M Stock – Schaeffers Research” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why 3M Stock Is Untouchable – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M ‘So Bad It’s Good’ Beats +9. Picking Opportunities Among The Wreckage – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3M (MMM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is 3M Stock a Buy? Hard to Say – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,027 are owned by Peoples Fincl Corp. Factory Mutual reported 91,100 shares. 9,250 are held by Country Club Tru Company Na. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.89% or 91,572 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb Williams owns 3,695 shares. 3,670 were reported by Eagle Global Advsrs Limited Com. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company holds 0.37% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 219,511 shares. Sadoff Inv Management Ltd accumulated 1,329 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman holds 0.16% or 22,918 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated reported 23,090 shares stake. Smithfield Com holds 0.41% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 18,035 shares. 2.48M were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Somerset Trust Company stated it has 2.37% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Td Asset Mgmt reported 713,487 shares stake. Thompson Investment Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 2,375 shares.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 1,655 shares to 83,901 shares, valued at $15.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 6,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Incorporated accumulated 93,446 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Inc has invested 0.01% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Moreover, West Chester has 4.14% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 88,506 shares. Usca Ria Ltd holds 0.05% or 10,410 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww reported 12,350 shares. The Texas-based Hilltop Inc has invested 2.68% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Optimum Inv accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. 14,800 were reported by Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca. Provise Mgmt Grp Limited Company holds 0.08% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) or 23,843 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Fiera Capital Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Amer Rech & Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 1,400 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 6,301 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 475 shares.