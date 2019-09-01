3M Company (MMM) Holder Jensen Investment Management Has Boosted Holding; Sawgrass Asset Management Maintains Holding in Intel Com (INTC)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 600.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 362,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 422,646 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.70 million, up from 60,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – IN QTR, BEGAN OPERATING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TEST CARS IN ISRAEL WITH PLANS TO EXPAND THE FLEET TO OTHER GEOGRAPHIES; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 03/05/2018 – The Big Interview: Intel’s AI Chief Says Chip Giant “Has to Shift”; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 12/03/2018 – GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 21/05/2018 – Intel Puts Its Own Spin on Quantum Computing — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 289,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412.21 million, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.87M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody National Bank Tru Division owns 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 908 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 12,508 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability reported 1,585 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa owns 2,055 shares. Huntington Financial Bank owns 165,885 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors has invested 0.47% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Modera Wealth Management Lc invested in 0.54% or 13,821 shares. Jacobs & Company Ca stated it has 40,099 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Axa reported 0.41% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). James Investment Research invested in 0% or 23 shares. Saturna Capital holds 1.23% or 202,647 shares in its portfolio. 105,587 were reported by Fiduciary Tru. Of Toledo Na Oh reported 12,240 shares. The Massachusetts-based Welch And Forbes Limited has invested 1.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Of Oklahoma invested in 0% or 8,283 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,380 shares to 53,369 shares, valued at $14.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 1,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 942,634 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 3,032 shares to 185,192 shares, valued at $37.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 944,126 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (NYSE:MMC).