3M Company (MMM) Holder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Cut Stake by $8.23 Million as Shares Declined; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Declined While Patten & Patten Lifted Stake by $411,598

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 39,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 654,267 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.94M, down from 694,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 512,006 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 7,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 294,747 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91M, up from 286,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 5.42M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.56 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) by 10,182 shares to 16,665 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (NYSE:BAM).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3M Stock Can â€˜Flex and Sealâ€™ Its Way to a Recovery – Investorplace.com” on August 04, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “NYSE:MMM Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by 3M Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why the Turnaround Thesis on 3M Stock Is Gaining Credibility – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM EROS BUD RBGLY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,100 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny accumulated 1,005 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Co reported 2,569 shares. Montag A Associates reported 0.59% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,367 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management has 32,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 546,159 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Cibc Ww Markets reported 98,971 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Schafer Cullen Capital holds 1.42% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 465,989 shares. Frontier Inv Management invested in 0.03% or 2,192 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.22% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Heartland Consultants invested in 0.12% or 2,117 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 40,554 shares. Maryland Mgmt invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 14,713 were reported by Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,170 shares to 30,011 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 3,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,086 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).