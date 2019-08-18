3M Company (MMM) Holder Cs Mckee LP Upped Holding by $869,400 as Share Value Declined; Hayek Kallen Investment Management Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Boosted by $375,580 as Valuation Declined

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 59,450 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35 million, up from 55,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.35M shares traded or 10.19% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Oath Selects AWS as Its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 27/03/2018 – The Big Interview: A Chinese Startup’s Big Ambition: Amazon for Services; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON IS MOVING INTO BLOCKCHAIN BY PARTNERING WITH START-UP CALLED KALEIDO – CNBC; 13/03/2018 – Amazon recalls power banks due to fire, chemical burn hazards; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 10/04/2018 – The bill follows efforts by Trump to increase tariffs on Chinese goods while also going after Amazon for supposedly hurting the Post Office; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MEETS WITH BILL GATES, JEFF BEZOS, SATYA NADELLA; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Faces Berlin Protest From Merkel’s Coalition Partner; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON- LAUNCHED ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ WITHIN APP THROUGH WHICH CUSTOMERS IN THAILAND CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM U.S

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 714,607 shares. 3,493 were reported by Pictet Bankshares And. Moab Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has 2.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0.26% or 326 shares. Franklin Resource Inc invested in 1.19% or 1.25M shares. Bamco Ny reported 45,471 shares. 29,042 were accumulated by Washington Trust. 1,390 were accumulated by Carroll Financial. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 241 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Winslow Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 664,836 shares or 6.41% of the stock. Dodge And Cox accumulated 580 shares. Tiger Limited Liability Co holds 6.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 704,112 shares. Stearns Svcs Gru invested in 515 shares or 0.17% of the stock. National Bank Of The West invested 2.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fagan Associate holds 0.5% or 650 shares in its portfolio.

