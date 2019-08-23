3M Company (MMM) Holder Cs Mckee LP Has Raised Holding; Reik & Co Has Trimmed Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Position by $1.31 Million

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 59,450 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35M, up from 55,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $155.9. About 2.07M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02 million, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $79.16. About 293,426 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Holdg Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,533 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited invested in 0% or 349 shares. Rnc Cap Limited Liability Co reported 1,797 shares. Advsr Limited has 1,648 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 15,197 shares. Country Club Trust Na owns 0.23% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,250 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc owns 1,435 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Burney has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Parthenon Llc reported 0.41% stake. Hyman Charles D, Florida-based fund reported 91,521 shares. Moreover, Leavell Management has 0.24% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Massachusetts-based Kidder Stephen W has invested 3.33% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Westwood Mngmt Il invested in 0.03% or 1,000 shares. Blair William And Communication Il invested 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 10,122 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.