3M Company (MMM) Holder Crestwood Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding by $515,430 as Market Valuation Declined; As Antero Resources (AR) Stock Price Declined, Holder Warburg Pincus Lowered Its Holding by $140.12 Million

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 16.09 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11 million, down from 33.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.46. About 5.21 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 2,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 91,230 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.96 million, up from 88,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $176.99. About 401,255 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 insider sales for $11.91 million activity. $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of stock. Shares for $841,392 were sold by Bushman Julie L. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M worth of stock or 8,906 shares. Another trade for 8,153 shares valued at $1.63 million was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,378 shares to 218,706 shares, valued at $30.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etracs Alerian Mlp Infrastructure Index Etn (MLPI) by 22,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,365 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality Etf.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. On Thursday, March 14 the insider Warren Glen C Jr bought $128,835. Shares for $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. Another trade for 16.09 million shares valued at $99.30 million was made by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10.

