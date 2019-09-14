3M Company (MMM) Holder Cahill Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Cut Its Deere & Co (DE) Stake as Valuation Rose

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,097 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 9,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 39.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 4,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 6,478 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, down from 10,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.42. About 1.67M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Da Davidson & Com owns 72,852 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Blackrock has 0.13% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 18.52M shares. Smith Moore accumulated 1,410 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Meyer Handelman Co reported 1,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 1,300 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies Lp reported 1,710 shares. 471,726 were reported by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. 1,245 were reported by Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Com. Marketfield Asset Ltd Liability has invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 502,165 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 1,420 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard National Bank & Trust stated it has 1,898 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 35,388 shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12 million for 19.15 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,108 shares to 112,611 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 3,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.74 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.