3M Company (MMM) Holder Boyd Watterson Asset Management Cut Its Holding as Shares Declined; Extreme Networks (EXTR) Stock Rose While Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Holding

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold 1,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 5,741 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $995,000, down from 7,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $164.03. About 864,785 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 135,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The institutional investor held 236,419 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53M, down from 371,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $918.78M market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.57. About 384,270 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 24/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Jun 15; 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT; 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “3M 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – MMM – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, IFF and CVS – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell in September – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.02 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management Inc has invested 0.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nomura Asset Mngmt Com holds 0.45% or 260,949 shares in its portfolio. 11.13 million were accumulated by State Farm Mutual Automobile Co. Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 120,693 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And Tru reported 0.36% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,117 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 13,129 are owned by Paloma Prtnrs Communications. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak reported 1,285 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 1,235 were accumulated by Arvest Retail Bank Trust Division. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 137,976 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 1.89M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cypress Ltd Llc accumulated 6,446 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Brown Advisory Secs reported 4,006 shares stake.

More notable recent Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “West Texas A&M Selects Extreme Networks’ Wi-Fi 6 Solution to Provide Digital Game Day Experiences at Buffalo Stadium – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Extreme Networks (EXTR) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Extreme Networks: Acquisition Of Aerohive Doesn’t Change The Story – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Extreme Networks’ Shares Fell 30% in May – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Extreme Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% negative EPS growth.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $202.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 15,823 shares to 276,111 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 138,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold EXTR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 93.09 million shares or 1.32% more from 91.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). 10,550 were reported by Bailard. 11,197 are held by Shelton Mngmt. 1.32M were reported by Retail Bank Of New York Mellon. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 16.40 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 34,437 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Magnetar Finance Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 13,080 shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 25,786 shares. Campbell & Invest Adviser holds 47,219 shares. Aperio Gru Lc accumulated 31,118 shares or 0% of the stock. Menta Limited reported 117,706 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. 55,600 are held by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt.