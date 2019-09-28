3M Company (MMM) Holder Aureus Asset Management Cut Holding by $310,362; Wasatch Advisors Has Upped Its Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) by $9.39 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 22.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 1,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 6,326 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, down from 8,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) by 64.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 347,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 885,501 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.37 million, up from 537,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 254,435 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 11/03/2018 – Catella Strengthens UK Presence by Signing a Conditioned Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in APAM Ltd; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – ARTISAN FUNDS AND ARTISAN GLOBAL FUNDS ACCOUNTED FOR $57.9 BLN OF TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 01/05/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q18 Results; 26/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MGMT DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ; 20/04/2018 – DJ Artisan Partners Asset Management , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APAM)

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $10.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 20,968 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 323,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,516 shares, and cut its stake in Digimarc Corp New (NASDAQ:DMRC).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $812.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolus Inc Com by 334,580 shares to 409,380 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

