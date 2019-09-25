3M Company (MMM) EPS Estimated At $2.56; Guggenheim Capital Cut Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holding

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) stake by 25.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 21,000 shares as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO)’s stock declined 1.48%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 59,966 shares with $3.74M value, down from 80,966 last quarter. Rio Tinto Plc now has $86.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.42. About 2.16 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – NO AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED, AND THERE IS NO CERTAINTY THAT BINDING AGREEMENTS WILL BE SIGNED; 21/03/2018 – SWISS ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS EXAMINING WHETHER RIO TINTO OR ITS SUBSIDIARIES PAID BRIBES LINKED TO MONGOLIAN MINING PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Launch Elysis Joint Venture; 19/04/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS SAYS MEMBERS OF STEELWORKERS LOCAL 9344 SEPT-ILES, QUEBEC, HAVE VOTED BY A 94 PCT MAJORITY TO REJECT IOC CONTRACT OFFER; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS WITH RUSAL; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa, Rio Tinto, Canada and Quebec Governments to Invest Combined C$188M; 11/04/2018 – Atalaya Mining 1Q Copper Output at Riotinto Project Rises 7.1%; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Global mining giants are pushing for higher premiums on aluminum ingots from Japanese buyers for next quarter as the prospect of American restrictions on imports has spurred demand. Such companies as Anglo-Australian player Rio Tinto and Alcoa of the U.S; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SEC says court should deny Rio Tinto’s push to dismiss fraud charges; 29/05/2018 – Platts: Rio Tinto’s Canadian IOC iron ore shipments may resume in June after strike

Analysts expect 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report $2.56 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 0.78% from last quarter’s $2.58 EPS. MMM’s profit would be $1.47B giving it 16.09 P/E if the $2.56 EPS is correct. After having $2.20 EPS previously, 3M Company’s analysts see 16.36% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.74. About 3.05M shares traded or 10.97% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) stake by 1,410 shares to 44,952 valued at $20.60 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 22,734 shares and now owns 37,298 shares. Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) was raised too.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R, worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $94.77 billion. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. It has a 19.83 P/E ratio. The Company’s Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $19400 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 8.13% above currents $164.74 stock price. 3M had 12 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 29. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of MMM in report on Tuesday, July 9 to “Sector Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, May 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17200 target. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, April 26. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $18300 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, August 6. UBS maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, July 12 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. On Thursday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”.

