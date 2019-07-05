3M Company (MMM) EPS Estimated At $2.04; Esquire Financial Holdings (ESQ) SI Decreased By 24.49%

Analysts expect 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report $2.04 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.55 EPS change or 21.24% from last quarter’s $2.59 EPS. MMM’s profit would be $1.17 billion giving it 21.44 P/E if the $2.04 EPS is correct. After having $2.23 EPS previously, 3M Company’s analysts see -8.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 1.12 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) had a decrease of 24.49% in short interest. ESQ’s SI was 48,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 24.49% from 63,700 shares previously. With 10,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ)’s short sellers to cover ESQ’s short positions. The SI to Esquire Financial Holdings Inc’s float is 0.8%. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.27. About 3,994 shares traded. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESQ News: 24/04/2018 – Esquire Fincl Now Has 4.95% Ownership Interest in Litify; 11/05/2018 – Esquire: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Has Been Canceled, But There’s Still a Chance It Could Be Saved; 30/04/2018 – Dir Powers Gifts 400 Of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc; 25/04/2018 – Esquire Fincl Holdings 1Q EPS 26c; 24/04/2018 – Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Announces Strategic Investment In Litify; 19/04/2018 – DJ Esquire Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESQ); 20/03/2018 Esquire Deposition Solutions Boosts Database Reporting Results with Relational Junction; 24/04/2018 – Esquire Fincl Holdings, Inc. Announces Strategic Investment in Litify

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold 3M Company shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendershot Investments holds 2.26% or 31,686 shares. The -based Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Corp Dc has invested 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 40,610 were reported by Oppenheimer & Incorporated. Violich Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.41% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 7,736 shares. Adirondack Trust holds 2,919 shares. Sit Investment Assoc reported 58,465 shares. Puzo Michael J accumulated 43,959 shares or 3.56% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech reported 557,338 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Matrix Asset Advsr invested in 1,005 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bancorporation Of The West reported 8,285 shares stake. Private Asset Mgmt has 1,823 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mgmt has 0.31% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 182,045 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 8,050 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 37,620 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $100.58 billion. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. It has a 18.49 P/E ratio. The Company’s Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products.

Among 4 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 24 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, April 26. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, June 27. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underweight”.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Shares for $1.77 million were sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. Gangestad Nicholas C also sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. 9,410 shares valued at $1.87 million were sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. 13,290 shares were sold by THULIN INGE G, worth $2.66M. 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. Bushman Julie L had sold 4,220 shares worth $841,392. Shares for $1.19M were sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7.