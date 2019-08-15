3M Company (MMM) and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) Comparing side by side

Both 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M Company 188 2.81 N/A 9.37 18.65 Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 25 1.69 N/A 0.65 38.81

In table 1 we can see 3M Company and Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than 3M Company. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. 3M Company is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M Company 0.00% 53.3% 14.3% Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 3.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.09 shows that 3M Company is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s 45.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

3M Company’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Thermon Group Holdings Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to 3M Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for 3M Company and Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M Company 2 5 1 2.13 Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

3M Company’s upside potential currently stands at 13.57% and an $178.13 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.1% of 3M Company shares and 99.89% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. shares. 0.1% are 3M Company’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 3M Company -2.62% 0.12% -6.1% -12.32% -14.82% -8.3% Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -5.06% -2.61% -1.74% 10.75% 4.93% 24.95%

For the past year 3M Company has -8.3% weaker performance while Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has 24.95% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors 3M Company beats Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The companyÂ’s Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The companyÂ’s Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, protective materials, and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. The company serves automotive, electronics and energy, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.