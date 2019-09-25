3M Company (MMM) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3M Company has 69.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand 3M Company has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has 3M Company and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M Company 0.00% 53.30% 14.30% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares 3M Company and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio 3M Company N/A 179 18.65 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

3M Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for 3M Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M Company 2 5 1 2.13 Industry Average 1.33 1.67 1.58 2.56

$178.13 is the consensus target price of 3M Company, with a potential upside of 8.60%. As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 69.65%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results given earlier is that 3M Company’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of 3M Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 3M Company -2.62% 0.12% -6.1% -12.32% -14.82% -8.3% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year 3M Company had bearish trend while 3M Company’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

3M Company has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, 3M Company’s peers Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 1.57 Quick Ratio. 3M Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 3M Company.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.09 shows that 3M Company is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, 3M Company’s competitors are 33.94% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Dividends

3M Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

3M Company’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors 3M Company.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The companyÂ’s Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The companyÂ’s Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, protective materials, and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. The company serves automotive, electronics and energy, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.