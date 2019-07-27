3M Company (MMM) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.2% of 3M Company’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.98% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand 3M Company has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.18% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has 3M Company and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M Company 0.00% 56.20% 15.10% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares 3M Company and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio 3M Company N/A 190 18.58 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

3M Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for 3M Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M Company 1 5 1 2.14 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.31 2.58

With average price target of $182.86, 3M Company has a potential upside of 5.10%. The peers have a potential upside of 70.68%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that 3M Company is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of 3M Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 3M Company -2.5% -19.33% -16.98% -13.42% -15.38% -8.62% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year 3M Company has -8.62% weaker performance while 3M Company’s rivals have 28.20% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 3M Company are 2 and 1.4. Competitively, 3M Company’s peers have 2.19 and 1.47 for Current and Quick Ratio. 3M Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 3M Company.

Volatility & Risk

3M Company has a beta of 1 and its 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, 3M Company’s rivals’ beta is 1.36 which is 36.16% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

3M Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors 3M Company’s peers beat 3M Company.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The companyÂ’s Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The companyÂ’s Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, protective materials, and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. The company serves automotive, electronics and energy, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.