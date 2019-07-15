3M Company (MMM) and Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Comparison side by side

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) and Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M Company 191 3.09 N/A 9.37 18.58 Honeywell International Inc. 159 3.20 N/A 6.14 27.57

In table 1 we can see 3M Company and Honeywell International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Honeywell International Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than 3M Company. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. 3M Company’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Honeywell International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of 3M Company and Honeywell International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M Company 0.00% 56.2% 15.1% Honeywell International Inc. 0.00% 37.1% 11.3%

Risk and Volatility

3M Company has a beta of 1 and its 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Honeywell International Inc. on the other hand, has 1.12 beta which makes it 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 3M Company. Its rival Honeywell International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1 respectively. 3M Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Honeywell International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for 3M Company and Honeywell International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M Company 1 5 0 2.83 Honeywell International Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of 3M Company is $181, with potential upside of 4.42%. Competitively the average price target of Honeywell International Inc. is $184.5, which is potential 4.15% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, 3M Company is looking more favorable than Honeywell International Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.2% of 3M Company shares and 77.5% of Honeywell International Inc. shares. 3M Company’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Honeywell International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 3M Company -2.5% -19.33% -16.98% -13.42% -15.38% -8.62% Honeywell International Inc. -0.58% 4.56% 11.82% 12.68% 20.1% 28.2%

For the past year 3M Company has -8.62% weaker performance while Honeywell International Inc. has 28.2% stronger performance.

Summary

3M Company beats on 8 of the 12 factors Honeywell International Inc.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The companyÂ’s Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The companyÂ’s Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, protective materials, and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. The company serves automotive, electronics and energy, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers. The Home and Building Technologies segment provides products, software, solutions, and technologies that help homes owners, commercial building owners, and occupants, as well as electricity, gas, and water providers. The Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures advanced materials, process technologies, and automation solutions. The Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions to customers that enhance productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Morris Plains, New Jersey.