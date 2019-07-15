3M Company (MMM) and CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Comparing side by side

As Diversified Machinery businesses, 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) and CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M Company 191 3.09 N/A 9.37 18.58 CSW Industrials Inc. 59 3.00 N/A 2.87 20.77

Table 1 highlights 3M Company and CSW Industrials Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CSW Industrials Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than 3M Company. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. 3M Company is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us 3M Company and CSW Industrials Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M Company 0.00% 56.2% 15.1% CSW Industrials Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 11.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1 beta means 3M Company’s volatility is 0.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. CSW Industrials Inc.’s 1.38 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 3M Company. Its rival CSW Industrials Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 1.7 respectively. CSW Industrials Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than 3M Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for 3M Company and CSW Industrials Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M Company 1 5 0 2.83 CSW Industrials Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

3M Company’s upside potential is 4.42% at a $181 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.2% of 3M Company shares and 79.9% of CSW Industrials Inc. shares. About 0.1% of 3M Company’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of CSW Industrials Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 3M Company -2.5% -19.33% -16.98% -13.42% -15.38% -8.62% CSW Industrials Inc. -2.04% -1.96% 7.28% 13.81% 31.99% 23.39%

For the past year 3M Company had bearish trend while CSW Industrials Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors 3M Company beats CSW Industrials Inc.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The companyÂ’s Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The companyÂ’s Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, protective materials, and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. The company serves automotive, electronics and energy, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives segment provides coatings and penetrants, pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants and caulks, and adhesives/solvent cements. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. It serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, KOPR KOTE, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Strathmore, American Coatings, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and KATS Coatings brand names. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CSW Industrials, Inc. is a subsidiary of Capital Southwest Corporation.