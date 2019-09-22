3M Company Com (MMM) Stock Price Declined While First Merchants Has Cut Holding; Marathon Pete (MPC) Position Has Boosted by Loews Corp

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in 3M Company Com (MMM) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 6,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 19,184 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33 million, down from 25,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in 3M Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 2.82 million shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey)

Loews Corp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 118,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 443,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.76 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 6.11M shares traded or 3.99% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 03/04/2018 – New-Look Nigerian MPC May Make the Same Rates Call as Before; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC NOTED RELATIVE STABILITY OF INFLATION FORECAST, BOTTOM OF INFLATION CYCLE HAS BEEN REACHED; 18/04/2018 – Mesoblast Clinical Program Update for MPC-150-IM in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure; 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’; 07/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AFTER MPC MEETING; 10/05/2018 – TURKEY’S CENTRAL BANK NOT CONSIDERING INCREASING NUMBER OF MPC MEETINGS; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 20/04/2018 – Bank of England MPC’s range of views maybe no wider than normal – Saunders; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum said it would buy rival Andeavor for more than $23 billion

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 4,826 shares to 18,726 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Real Estate Select Sec Etf by 20,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Russell Mid Cap Index Ishares Etf (IWR).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,438 were reported by Parkside Natl Bank And. 5,040 were reported by Harvey Management. Clearbridge Investments Llc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 316,372 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 9,866 shares stake. Hartwell J M Lp holds 0.04% or 1,332 shares. Alexandria Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Private Advisor Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 53,995 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Incorporated Wi has 0.03% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Burgundy Asset Management holds 0.01% or 8,200 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Com owns 0.63% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 68,965 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company invested 0.53% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tiemann Investment Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.51% or 4,067 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd owns 0.36% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 218,971 shares.

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,100 shares to 113,100 shares, valued at $15.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Ente by 258,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,752 shares, and cut its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR).