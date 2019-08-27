3M Company Com (MMM) Shareholder Estabrook Capital Management Decreased Position by $85.81 Million as Stock Declined; Carret Asset Management Has Decreased Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $518,128; Market Valuation Rose

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 4,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 60,393 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, down from 65,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $120.54. About 1.41M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in 3M Company Com (MMM) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 413 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 33,542 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 billion, down from 33,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in 3M Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $156.1. About 308,099 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Virginia-based Burke & Herbert Natl Bank & Tru has invested 1.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Co invested 0.54% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sigma Planning Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 70,325 shares. Barr E S reported 30,785 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates has 4,164 shares. 3,808 are held by Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Llc. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 25,619 shares. Moneta Gru Investment Limited reported 19,606 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Securities Limited, Maryland-based fund reported 51,684 shares. Mechanics Comml Bank Department stated it has 46,040 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Northpointe Ltd Liability accumulated 2.61% or 79,734 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 3,583 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Private Harbour Invest & Counsel Lc stated it has 2.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Bank & Trust & Tru Company Of Newtown owns 50,115 shares.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 717 shares to 121,163 shares, valued at $16.94B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spon Adr by 673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Patriot Transportation Holding.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.07 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.