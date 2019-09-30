3M Company Com (MMM) Share Price Declined While Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Holding; Columbus Circle Investors Increased Its Position in Wex (WEX) as Share Price Rose

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 5,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 183,556 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.20 million, up from 177,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $201.97. About 109,031 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company Com (MMM) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 1,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 38,066 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60M, down from 39,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.55. About 1.41 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilkins Counsel Incorporated accumulated 2.23% or 42,947 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 9,559 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. The Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0.64% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Virginia-based Alexandria Cap Lc has invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt has 0.76% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,913 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Inc Ca, a California-based fund reported 4,592 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,164 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 10,064 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Liability, a Nebraska-based fund reported 9,616 shares. Roosevelt Investment Gp holds 1,554 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,126 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt holds 51,158 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.17% or 53,995 shares. Legacy Capital Partners has invested 1.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Clean Yield Gp, a Vermont-based fund reported 19,156 shares.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $593.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,245 shares to 18,587 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Lr Etf (ONEK) by 18,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust Prtflo S&P500 Hi Etf.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average 2019 Laggards Could Be Big Q4 Winners – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, KPTI, GTT and VRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “3M Co. (MMM) Announces PFAS Initiatives & Actions – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M And The Growth Trap (Podcast Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WEX shares while 79 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 40.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.11% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). First Manhattan invested in 0% or 3,400 shares. Frontier Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Blackrock holds 0.03% or 3.89 million shares. Fincl Counselors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 1,028 shares. Par Cap Management has 2.53% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Victory Cap owns 248,543 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Mississippi-based Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 104 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 25,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.19% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Moreover, Stevens Mngmt LP has 0.08% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Natixis has 1,257 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt has invested 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Tortoise Investment Limited Liability Co reported 4 shares.