3M Co (Put) (MMM) Market Value Declined While Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Cut by $2.74 Million Its Holding; Agf Investments America Has Lowered Waste Management (WM) Holding by $893,834

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in 3M Co (Put) (MMM) by 66.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 13,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 6,776 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in 3M Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $163.46. About 4.86M shares traded or 52.35% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 8,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 57,998 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, down from 66,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $117.41. About 1.01M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $3.04 million activity. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bauman James L.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.78 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Tx invested in 0.69% or 9,702 shares. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Keystone Fincl Planning owns 1,673 shares. Nuance Invs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.91% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability has 3,324 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 82,356 were accumulated by Argent Com. Matrix Asset reported 1,005 shares stake. Moreover, Braun Stacey Assoc has 0.12% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 154,799 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Towercrest Cap holds 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,309 shares. Grimes has 13,158 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 385,705 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 201,623 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 23,148 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc reported 155,505 shares stake.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI) by 350,000 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $48.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB).

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 29,943 shares to 76,398 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ao Smith Corp. (NYSE:AOS) by 27,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,744 shares, and has risen its stake in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Boston Private Wealth Llc has 0.17% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Forest Hill Limited Com invested in 5,606 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 216,939 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd stated it has 1,420 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 744 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 1,938 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.05% or 40,205 shares in its portfolio. Sns Ltd invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Perkins Coie Company has 7,292 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd (Wy) owns 0.36% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,562 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 1.68% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). First Interstate Bancorp has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1,560 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 8.51M shares. Moreover, Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo has 0.12% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 37,646 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $496.21M for 25.75 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.