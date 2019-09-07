3M Co (Put) (MMM) Holding Has Upped by Capstone Investment Advisors Llc; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Position in Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Has Increased by $37.78 Million

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 770,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 5.31M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265.65 million, up from 4.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 916,307 shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 03/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Institutional Welcomes Applications for 2018 NextGen Financial Planning Scholarships & Grants; 16/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Launches ‘Instant’ ESG Portfolios for RIAs — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q Rev $1.42B; 26/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade Says Report Of ‘systemwide Outage’ Is Inaccurate, But Acknowledges Website Glitch — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Broker TD Ameritrade back up after suffering apparent outage for some clients; 30/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHES PERSONALIZED PORTFOLIOS TECH PRODUCT; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q Net $271M; 30/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Announces Personalized Portfolios; 26/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Opens Southlake Operating Center to Accommodate Growth and Expansion

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (Put) (MMM) by 476.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 104,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 126,300 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.24 million, up from 21,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.74 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold AMTD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 497.56 million shares or 0.05% less from 497.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.12% stake. Nomura Inc accumulated 0.01% or 46,996 shares. 1.13M are owned by Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Company. 239,494 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Lord Abbett Company Ltd Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 350,800 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 74.30 million shares. D E Shaw & Com, a New York-based fund reported 122,610 shares. 2,441 are owned by Ls. Bokf Na owns 11,670 shares. 988,836 are owned by Invesco. Northpointe Capital Lc has invested 1.11% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). 13,718 were accumulated by Fincl Counselors Inc. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has 0% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale has invested 0.04% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Pictet Asset Ltd has 104,939 shares.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 1.14M shares to 226,159 shares, valued at $18.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 82,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,907 shares, and cut its stake in Box Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 3.66% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Waters Parkerson Ltd Com reported 59,157 shares. Miller LP holds 0.53% or 9,754 shares in its portfolio. Pictet North America Advsr reported 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.41% or 14,593 shares. Lifeplan Gru stated it has 213 shares. Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cognios Ltd Com holds 11,196 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Lathrop Management invested in 0.08% or 1,345 shares. Rampart Mgmt Co Ltd has 0.2% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,643 shares. Acg Wealth stated it has 6.79% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Kidder Stephen W has 3.33% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 39,437 shares. Tradition Management Ltd Llc invested in 1.65% or 29,235 shares. 78,647 were accumulated by Westpac. Guardian Inv Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 14,477 shares.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (Call) (NYSE:SO) by 105,500 shares to 191,200 shares, valued at $9.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 25,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,670 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).