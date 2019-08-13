3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined While Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Holding; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Capital International Investors Has Lowered Its Stake

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 264,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 571,515 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.75 million, down from 835,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $166.06. About 1.27 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 510,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4.13M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 billion, down from 4.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $39.88 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.8. About 2.20M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS DEVIATING FROM RECOGNIZED POLICYMAKING PROCESSES UNDERMINES ECONOMIC GROWTH, JOB CREATION; 30/05/2018 – AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Neptune; 23/04/2018 – The Amazon founder and CEO left his job at a New York-based hedge fund in 1994 and set out to sell books online; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON: PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Looking Ahead to Amazon’s First-Quarter Earnings; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said it was cooperating fully with regulators but declined to elaborate; 16/04/2018 – Guardian Circle Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 22/04/2018 – Clothing retailers, beware. Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year. via @cnbctech; 22/03/2018 – Amazon Seeks Larger Whole Foods Stores to Support Delivery Plans

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 13.06M shares to 119.93 million shares, valued at $466.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 997,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 16.03 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 176,051 shares to 2.44M shares, valued at $167.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 13,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).