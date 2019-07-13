3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined While Pinnacle Financial Partners Cut Its Stake by $673,164; Harvest Capital Management Cut Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Stake by $861,042

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 3,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,002 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 11,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.01 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $252.88. About 584,674 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Vale Michael G. had sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77M on Thursday, February 7. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of stock. $2.70 million worth of stock was sold by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 5,940 shares valued at $1.19M was made by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. 8,153 shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis, worth $1.63M on Thursday, February 7. 1,000 shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R, worth $176,260.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,061 shares to 40,454 shares, valued at $7.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Things to Consider Before Becoming a 3M Stock Contrarian – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M: Selling Cheap To Buy Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is 3M Stock a Buy? Hard to Say – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 21.24 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Co Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.65% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). West Oak Cap Lc accumulated 1,825 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Lp holds 1,290 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 10,839 are held by Wendell David Associate. Rech And Mgmt Com stated it has 1,735 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Conning holds 189,025 shares. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 1,782 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oarsman Cap accumulated 1,936 shares. Perkins Coie Communication, a Washington-based fund reported 29,691 shares. Allstate Corp accumulated 0.23% or 41,590 shares. Wellington Shields Communication Limited Liability Company holds 5,435 shares. Homrich And Berg reported 16,907 shares stake. Everett Harris & Company Ca stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca has 1,320 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 1.09% or 567,048 shares.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50 million and $314.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 6,087 shares to 110,226 shares, valued at $28.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 6,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Prio Wealth L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 50,773 shares. One Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,550 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings accumulated 0.07% or 35,137 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Lc holds 1.61% or 195,576 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Keybank Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 67,587 shares. Fort LP holds 0.15% or 2,962 shares. Bartlett & Co Ltd Liability Co reported 575 shares stake. Mairs And Pwr has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cibc World Mkts Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 19,551 shares. United Automobile Association reported 86,986 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Everence Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.36% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 1.07 million shares.