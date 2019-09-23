3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined While Patten Group Trimmed Its Holding; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) by $2.52 Million as Stock Value Rose

Patten Group Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc sold 3,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,484 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, down from 17,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $165.82. About 540,904 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 74,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 251,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.61 million, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 539,805 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 06/04/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID AMONG POSSIBLE ASPEN BIDDERS: INSURANCE INSIDER; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP – APOLLO MUST, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON 9 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE OFFER FOR CO OR ANNOUNCE IT DOES NOT INTEND TO; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 16/03/2018 – LANXESS LXSG.DE DROPS OUT OF APOLLO APO.N CONSORTIUM IN BIDDING FOR AKZO NOBEL’S AKZO.AS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – CNBC: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTRLY ECONOMIC NET LOSS $0.30 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – FirstGroup rejects takeover approach from Apollo; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q TOTAL COSTS 17.8B RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – APL APOLLO TUBES 4Q NET 445.1M RUPEES VS 499.1M; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apollo Global sets conversion date; some execs to donate shares – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “P-E firms eye SPX Flow’s power and energy unit – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Customers Choose Flowroute as 2019 Top SIP Trunk Provider – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “Private equity firms are becoming lenders. Here’s why. – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone (BX), Apollo (APO) Said to Eye Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) Stake – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.69M for 16.52 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 80,371 shares. The Maryland-based Sol Capital Mgmt has invested 0.56% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corp owns 429,653 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 33,732 shares. Provise Mngmt Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 6,200 shares. Bbr Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 10,008 shares. Citigroup reported 1.76 million shares. 81,519 were accumulated by Lpl Fin Llc. Veritable Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,097 shares. Tiger Legatus Cap Management Lc accumulated 251,000 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 1.88 million shares. Moreover, Us State Bank De has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). 7,150 were reported by First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 590,209 shares. 87,418 were reported by Cheyne Capital Management (Uk) Llp.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, PUMP INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Can 3Mâ€™s Healthcare Segment Make Up For Weak Industrial Revenues In 2019? – Forbes” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.33% or 846,456 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Bankshares holds 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 17,884 shares. Private Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Com reported 0.33% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Patten & Patten Tn holds 49,209 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks holds 0.27% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 87,939 shares. Oppenheimer accumulated 39,758 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 79,344 are owned by Bokf Na. Koshinski Asset Mngmt reported 3,695 shares. 221,337 are owned by Lpl Finance Ltd Company. Baldwin Investment Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6,291 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Management Ltd owns 0.43% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 648,507 shares. Mad River Investors has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 33,390 are held by Dowling And Yahnke Lc. Roundview invested in 12,305 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Invests owns 0.03% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 24,960 shares.