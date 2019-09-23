3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined While Nuwave Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cookson Peirce & Co Decreased Holding by $7.35 Million

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 78.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 3,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 910 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158,000, down from 4,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $165.78. About 518,781 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 39.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 54,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 84,081 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37M, down from 138,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $122.98. About 302,334 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1′ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 48,304 shares to 291,927 shares, valued at $32.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu by 16,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset invested in 0.04% or 141,097 shares. Jennison owns 17,781 shares. Glenview Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 5.05 million shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 124,518 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 37,085 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.11% or 51,491 shares. Condor Cap has invested 0.36% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Calamos Advsrs Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 55,789 shares. Geode Management Limited accumulated 0.12% or 3.71 million shares. 1St Source Bankshares accumulated 7,605 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 455,000 are held by Rock Springs Cap Management Ltd Partnership. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 1,517 shares. Covington Management invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Narwhal has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $726.29M for 14.43 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.19 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $95.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 9,592 shares to 9,998 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 16,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).