3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined While Harding Loevner LP Has Trimmed Holding by $1.62 Million; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shares Rose, Holder Harber Asset Management Has Trimmed by $5.38 Million Its Holding

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp analyzed 9,385 shares as the company's stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 642,603 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.39 million, down from 651,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $167.07. About 1.58M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 54.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc analyzed 168,187 shares as the company's stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 140,018 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61M, down from 308,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 7.50 million shares traded or 175.68% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 45,686 shares to 49,996 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 68,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (NYSE:ASR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv reported 0.2% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Chilton Investment Company Ltd Company accumulated 0.09% or 16,442 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity has 341,637 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 1,500 are owned by Cutler Counsel Ltd. 2,458 are held by Indiana Tru And Invest Management Communications. Security Natl Bank Of So Dak owns 1,285 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 2.15M shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank stated it has 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Aspiriant Ltd Llc holds 0.17% or 12,096 shares in its portfolio. Cubic Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 1.48% or 28,434 shares. Exchange Mgmt owns 0.51% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 10,958 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 33,249 shares or 2.99% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.28% or 251,787 shares. Capstone Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 67,657 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Llc holds 1,913 shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance" on August 24, 2019

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.32 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Zayo Group Holdings Keeps Treading Water – Yahoo Finance" on August 22, 2019

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 40,887 shares to 330,204 shares, valued at $13.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 19,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).