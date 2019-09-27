3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined While Halbert Hargrove Russell Has Upped by $467,273 Its Holding; Dominion Energy (D) Stock Value Declined While Brookfield Asset Management Has Cut Its Position

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 27,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 217,526 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.82 million, down from 245,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.68. About 1.43 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 170.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 2,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,286 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $743,000, up from 1,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $164.3. About 1.97 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 381,512 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $35.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 596,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Mngmt owns 150,144 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.99% stake. Dodge And Cox, California-based fund reported 4,512 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 743 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Massachusetts-based Middleton And Com Ma has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Patten And Patten Inc Tn holds 18,052 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.21% stake. Element Cap Limited Liability Com reported 0.26% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 663,924 shares. 4,764 were reported by Zwj Counsel. Weiss Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 88,100 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors accumulated 16,047 shares.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89M for 17.54 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miller Investment Limited Partnership has invested 0.44% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Stratos Wealth Limited holds 0.14% or 19,170 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Trust has invested 0.56% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lenox Wealth Management owns 576 shares. Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated invested in 10,632 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 3,838 shares. Cambridge Advsrs owns 2,432 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability holds 1.78% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 198,041 shares. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 2,767 shares. Davidson Investment Advisors has 55,058 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Groesbeck Invest Nj reported 7,685 shares. Cohen Cap Inc reported 1.95% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 47,144 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

