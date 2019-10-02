3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined While Guggenheim Capital Has Boosted Stake by $395,997; Intelsat S A (I) Shareholder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Decreased Position by $3.80 Million

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 2,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 221,800 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.45 million, up from 219,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $155.26. About 1.24M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 757,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.73 million, down from 957,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.35. About 516,396 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 76,738 shares to 129,216 shares, valued at $817,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,266 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Enh Cap & Inc Fd I (CII).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,345 were accumulated by Lathrop. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 738,966 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Yhb Investment Advsrs has invested 0.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1,369 shares. Old National Bancshares In reported 18,980 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company reported 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 6,700 are owned by First Quadrant Lp Ca. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton reported 8,203 shares. Somerville Kurt F, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 79,023 shares. Cambridge Investment Research holds 0.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 116,836 shares. Cadinha & Com Llc reported 3,342 shares. 4,376 were accumulated by Horizon Ltd Llc. Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,509 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 0.33% or 79,344 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Corp invested in 0.31% or 537,352 shares.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.