3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined While Evermay Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position; Boys Arnold & Co Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Cut by $436,771

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 2,750 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477,000, down from 4,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $164.03. About 512,728 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 9,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 31,564 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, down from 40,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.93. About 4.04 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/04/2018 – BOAZ ENERGY FILES FOR IPO VIA WELLS FARGO, GS, UBS; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of April 11 (Table); 01/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Small Business Survey: Hiring Remains Top Challenge; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Floater Certificates, Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Series 2018-ZM0584 & Series 2018-ZM0585; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Investigation Targets Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Actions — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s $1 billion fine doesn’t fit the ‘crime’: Securities attorney; 19/04/2018 – Ian Fraser: BREAKING: US regulators are to fine Wells Fargo $1 billion for a range of misdeeds, in the biggest bank penalty of

Evermay Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $343.58M and $360.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 24,485 shares to 703,279 shares, valued at $35.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.02 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $688.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity by 9,490 shares to 14,200 shares, valued at $725,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 89,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

