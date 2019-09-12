3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined While Eastern Bank Has Cut Its Stake; Public Storage (PSA) Holding Lifted by Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 21.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 1,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 6,587 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, down from 8,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $168.08. About 3.42M shares traded or 22.36% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 284.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 312,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 421,719 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.44 million, up from 109,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $249.69. About 949,083 shares traded or 16.87% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (BSV) by 11,992 shares to 191,494 shares, valued at $15.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

