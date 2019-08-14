3M Co (MMM) to pay $1.44 on Sep 12, 2019; Brown Tom (TBI)’s Sentiment Is 1.17

Brown Tom Inc (TBI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 82 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 70 sold and decreased stakes in Brown Tom Inc. The funds in our database now have: 36.68 million shares, down from 37.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Brown Tom Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 58 Increased: 56 New Position: 26.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $94.85 billion. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. It has a 19.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, transportation safety products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 8.04% above currents $164.88 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18200 target in Friday, July 12 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 29. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 3. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 24 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Tuesday, July 9 to “Sector Perform” rating. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold 3M Company shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw holds 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 28,314 shares. Curbstone Mgmt invested in 0.52% or 9,136 shares. The Pennsylvania-based First State Bank & Co Of Newtown has invested 1.37% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 25,500 are owned by Opus Inv Mngmt Inc. 16,646 were accumulated by Jones Fincl Companies Lllp. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 16,735 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 117,362 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Bar Harbor Trust Services holds 0.12% or 1,025 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc holds 0.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 37,062 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Com stated it has 6,678 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 109 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited stated it has 6,065 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Dodge Cox reported 16,371 shares. Sei Invs invested in 0.08% or 111,370 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 0.35% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

TrueBlue, Inc. provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $798.60 million. It operates through three divisions: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. It has a 11.83 P/E ratio. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality, and other industries under Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brand names.

Gmt Capital Corp holds 1.5% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. for 1.92 million shares. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc owns 90,879 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Capital Management Llc has 0.73% invested in the company for 426,699 shares. The Texas-based Bbt Capital Management Llc has invested 0.54% in the stock. Clark Estates Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 143,000 shares.

