3M Co (MMM) Stock Value Declined While Saybrook Capital Has Decreased Holding by $1.08 Million; Raging Capital Management Raised Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Position by $4.39 Million

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 6,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 40,075 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.95 million, down from 46,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $167.07. About 1.58 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 34.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 104,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 408,508 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.19 million, up from 303,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.39. About 351,105 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $236.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MHK) by 10,140 shares to 63,112 shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.32 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $591.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 140,485 shares to 214,515 shares, valued at $16.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 569,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 754,261 shares, and cut its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc.

