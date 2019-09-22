3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined While Nuance Investments Has Boosted Position by $50.04 Million; Cullen Capital Management Has Increased Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Stake by $1.10 Million as Market Value Declined

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 61,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 231,600 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21M, up from 170,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.97B market cap company. It closed at $18.44 lastly. It is up 1.36% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS C$0.64, EST. C$0.62; 30/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Manulife Us Reit; 07/05/2018 – Manulife announces Subordinated Green Bond issue; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q ROE +14.1%; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Mgmt (US) Buys Liberty Expedia Bonds (Correct); 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Manulife Financial Corp. On Other; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DBS TRUSTEE LTD HAS ESTABLISHED A US$1 BLN MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TERMINATION PROCEEDS’ PAYMENT TO BE MADE ON OR ABOUT JULY 6 TO HOLDERS OF FUND UNITS THROUGH CDS CLEARING & DEPOSITORY SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT SETS UP $1B MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUE PROGRAM

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 343.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 289,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 373,493 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.74 million, up from 84,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.71 million shares traded or 34.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW) by 189,776 shares to 744,016 shares, valued at $45.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,249 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

