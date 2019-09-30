3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined While Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowered by $746,322 Its Stake; Zebra Capital Management Has Lowered Its Old Rep Intl Com Stk (ORI) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (ORI) by 61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 21,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The hedge fund held 13,830 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $310,000, down from 35,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 688,579 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 51.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold 4,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,104 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $712,000, down from 8,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $164.45. About 1.33 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.06 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.63 million for 11.80 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

