3M Co (MMM) Stock Declined While Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Lifted by $1.24 Million Its Holding; Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $797,580; Stock Rose

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 6,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 39,966 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, up from 33,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $160.88. About 1.23M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 9,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 19.72 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on cheaper HomePod for launch this year; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 10/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Privacy to us is a human right…a civil liberty’; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Jimmy Iovine shifts to consulting role at Apple Music; 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT; 19/03/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple’s next event may reveal cheaper iPads and MacBook Air; 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X; 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY ISSUES APPLE-SAMSUNG VERDICT IN SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Livingston Group Asset Management Com (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 3.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). King Luther Capital reported 2.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, David R Rahn & has 2.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 16,482 shares. Fin Advantage has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cincinnati Fincl Corp accumulated 1.17M shares. Horizon Llc holds 17,729 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Next Century Growth Ltd stated it has 0.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Company (Wy) invested 7.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co invested in 3.59% or 2.13 million shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,443 shares. Moreover, Captrust Advisors has 2.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 277,050 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 2.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ami Asset Management Corporation owns 198,164 shares for 2.78% of their portfolio. Washington has 3.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 284,001 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Prtn Ma owns 21,644 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 22,240 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 32,760 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt Company L L C has invested 0.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lincoln Cap Ltd Company invested in 0.17% or 1,717 shares. Staley Cap Advisers Inc reported 226,269 shares or 3.48% of all its holdings. Middleton & Ma holds 0.11% or 3,297 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Mgmt Il stated it has 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nbt Bankshares N A Ny holds 0.45% or 11,802 shares. Cape Ann Bank holds 1.86% or 7,535 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments Communication Ltd reported 25,805 shares. Virginia-based Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Company has invested 0.68% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hollencrest Capital Management reported 1,321 shares stake. Security National Tru holds 1.97% or 29,488 shares in its portfolio.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Commun (NYSE:VZ) by 31,706 shares to 71,911 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 8,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,924 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VDE).

