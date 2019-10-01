3M Co (MMM) Stake Maintained by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc; Sadoff Investment Management Upped Holding in Citigroup (C) by $591,360 as Valuation Rose

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 82.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 6,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 14,603 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, up from 8,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $164.4. About 2.42M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 8,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 621,314 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 612,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 7.35M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING; 06/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi must answer tough succession questions; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUES OF $1.1 BLN INCREASED 38%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Diversified International Adds Citigroup, Cuts SAP; 26/03/2018 – EMEA Loans Decrease 32% in 2018, Citi Leads; 18/03/2018 – Citigroup Wants More Senior Women at Its Markets Unit in Asia; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mount Lucas Limited Partnership reported 1.64% stake. Quantbot Techs Lp invested in 9,445 shares. 1.18M were accumulated by Hexavest. Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc, New York-based fund reported 424,136 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.48% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Whitnell & Company has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Parsec Fincl Mgmt has 87,808 shares. Eagle Global Advisors Limited Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Architects accumulated 2,770 shares. 48,606 are held by Wetherby Asset Management. Swift Run Cap Management Ltd holds 5.24% or 81,070 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has invested 0.81% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kcm Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 8,489 shares. Trustco Bank Corp N Y holds 0.4% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 5,078 shares. 79,491 are owned by Delta Mngmt.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 4,665 shares to 366,416 shares, valued at $31.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,551 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 0.47% or 4.44 million shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Company has invested 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 95 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Co invested in 4,006 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.56% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lincoln Capital Lc holds 1,697 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,065 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rnc Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,197 shares. Biondo Inv Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 1.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Amer Century invested in 0.01% or 82,119 shares. Legacy Private Tru Communication reported 0.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Argent Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 118,553 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 4,154 shares to 6,478 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,581 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).