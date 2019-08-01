3M Co (MMM) Stake Held by Aspiriant Llc; Chesley Taft & Associates Cut Position in 3M Company (MMM) by $308,430

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 1,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 62,791 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05 million, down from 64,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $174.72. About 2.80M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 46.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 4,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 12,871 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 8,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $174.72. About 2.80M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why 3M Stock Is Untouchable – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “3M Q2 Earnings Preview, Analyst Semtiment (NYSE: MMM) – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Parnassus Fund Comments on 3M – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jerome Dodson Exits 3M, Charles Schwab – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 105,607 shares to 259,266 shares, valued at $13.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 36,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 sales for $11.91 million activity. Keel Paul A sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87M. THULIN INGE G sold 13,290 shares worth $2.66M. Gangestad Nicholas C also sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of stock. 5,940 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.19 million were sold by Lindekugel Jon T. The insider Vrohidis Ippocratis sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.36% or 2,800 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated reported 56,257 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Communication invested 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sabal Trust Co has 0.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,275 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co reported 23,923 shares. Agf Invests owns 0.84% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 361,590 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,648 shares. California-based First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cleararc Cap Inc reported 13,990 shares. Allstate owns 41,590 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg has invested 0.48% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund accumulated 11,448 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Company reported 98,123 shares. White Pine Capital Limited Liability holds 12.24% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 160,083 shares. Lincoln Capital Llc has invested 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Investment Counsel invested 0.22% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 2,100 shares. Moreover, Ancora Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Edgar Lomax Company Va reported 1.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Proffitt Goodson reported 4,073 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership accumulated 651,988 shares. Us Bankshares De reported 2.8% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Meyer Handelman accumulated 208,299 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.16% or 66,537 shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru Communications has 0.61% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.27% or 2.18 million shares in its portfolio. Cetera Ltd Liability Corporation has 36,678 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Toth Finance Advisory Corp holds 4,146 shares. Schnieders Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.14% or 12,789 shares. West Oak Cap Lc, a California-based fund reported 1,825 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 16.86 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,215 shares to 39,154 shares, valued at $10.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).