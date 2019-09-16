3M Co (MMM) Stake Has Increased by Cim Investment Mangement Inc; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Atlanta Capital Group Cut Stake

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 5,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 163,032 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.84M, down from 168,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $136.45. About 6.51 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 112.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 3,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 6,558 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 3,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $168.36. About 837,593 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goelzer Invest Mgmt has invested 1.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shapiro Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 2,310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 303,493 shares or 16.6% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Callahan Advsr Ltd has invested 3.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cambridge has invested 1.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Town & Country Fincl Bank Communication Dba First Bankers Trust Communication holds 59,933 shares or 3.71% of its portfolio. 241,129 were reported by Pinnacle Fincl Partners. The Georgia-based Stadion Money Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 33,183 are held by Marketfield Asset Llc. Numerixs Inv Technology Inc reported 19,539 shares. Washington Bankshares invested in 164,692 shares. Stack reported 7.59% stake. Telos Cap holds 1.29% or 32,749 shares in its portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 2.79% or 8.36M shares in its portfolio.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $745.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10,295 shares to 23,728 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EZM) by 168,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $273.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rite Aid Corp by 225,908 shares to 11,548 shares, valued at $92,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,350 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

