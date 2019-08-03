3M Co (MMM) Stake Boosted by Finemark National Bank & Trust; As Jabil (JBL) Stock Value Rose, Kepos Capital LP Has Increased Position by $1.78 Million

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 53.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 68,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The hedge fund held 196,926 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 128,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 946,111 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 22/03/2018 – Baylin Technologies Signs Manufacturing Services Agreement With Jabil Inc; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES SIGNS MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL; 03/05/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR JABIL’S NYPRO AFFECTS 53 ON PLANT CLOSING; 29/03/2018 – Jabil Vice President John Dulchinos to Keynote at Inaugural Robotics Summit & Showcase; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 38c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jabil Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBL); 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Rev $4.75B-$5.05B; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Chief Financial Officer Forbes Alexander to Retire, Effective Aug. 31; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 1,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 60,225 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.51M, up from 58,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.16M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7,366 shares to 32,349 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,200 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Grp Limited Co stated it has 30,712 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ks owns 89,334 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. 7,505 are owned by Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware. Brouwer Janachowski Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Saturna Capital Corp accumulated 202,647 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested in 26,273 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Punch And Assoc Investment Mgmt, Minnesota-based fund reported 17,482 shares. Fort Point Cap Prns Ltd reported 0.49% stake. The Pennsylvania-based S&T Bancorp Pa has invested 0.79% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.28% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.41% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 140,792 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 2.8% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). South Dakota Council holds 0.09% or 21,000 shares in its portfolio. Aull And Monroe Investment Management invested in 3,507 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company â€“ MMM – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – MMM – PRNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company â€“ MMM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Investors Are Looking at the 3M Turnaround Much Closer for 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 sales for $11.91 million activity. Lindekugel Jon T had sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19M on Thursday, February 7. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450. Another trade for 9,410 shares valued at $1.87M was sold by Keel Paul A. Bushman Julie L sold $841,392 worth of stock. 16,065 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $3.22 million were sold by Bauman James L.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gru holds 0.02% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) or 623,612 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Com has 100,839 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc owns 182,635 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. 105 are held by Smithfield. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated owns 5,214 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 7,594 shares. Affinity Investment Ltd holds 0.34% or 62,089 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 63,870 shares or 0.17% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 31,000 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Grp owns 81,750 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Toth Fin Advisory Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 126 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank Tru Communication holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 12,386 shares. North Star Asset Management holds 0.05% or 22,130 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt stated it has 391,800 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested in 202,203 shares.