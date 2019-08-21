3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined While Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Cut Its Stake; General American Investors Company Has Upped Interdigital (IDCC) Stake

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 49,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 201,623 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.89M, down from 251,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $162.8. About 143,500 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 143,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 133,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 13,541 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 04/04/2018 – InterDigital and Kyocera Corporation Sign Multi-Year Patent License Agreement; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital Expects Its Long-Term Tax Rate Will Be in the Range of 14%-15%; 15/03/2018 – lnterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 17/05/2018 – Henry Tirri Joins lnterDigital as Chief Technology Officer; 20/03/2018 – InterDigital CEO: Representatives Stivers and Foster Spur American Innovation With New Stronger Patents Act; 19/03/2018 – Chordant Platform Achieves First oneM2M Certification Based on Expanded Verification Program; 12/04/2018 – Fon Acquires XCellAir to Reinforce Fontech’s Home WiFi Solution and Strengthen Its North American Presence; 23/04/2018 – DJ InterDigital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDCC); 23/04/2018 – ERIC COHEN JOINS INTERDIGITAL AS CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Webcast Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.71 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 25,565 shares to 222,646 shares, valued at $11.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 186,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biondo Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 1.32% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 25,229 shares. Df Dent invested 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pekin Hardy Strauss has 1,557 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.77% or 68,765 shares. D E Shaw And invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Iberiabank Corp holds 0.63% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 26,028 shares. Sit Inv Incorporated reported 0.38% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Tower Bridge Advisors has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 83,453 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1.92 million were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase Communication. Magnetar holds 3,868 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 5,424 are owned by Fort Point Limited Liability Corp. Salem Management reported 0.76% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hl Finance Lc invested 0.6% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

