3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined While Greenhaven Associates Has Decreased Its Holding; As Disney (DIS) Shares Rose, Somerville Kurt F Upped Its Holding by $2.46 Million

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 53.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 22,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 63,962 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10M, up from 41,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12M shares traded or 40.90% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3M Updates About PFAS, China, and Future Dividend Growth – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of 3M Company – MMM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Advisory invested in 0.41% or 1.16M shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Research invested in 0.64% or 557,338 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 1.04% or 504,554 shares in its portfolio. Sit Invest Associates owns 58,465 shares. Adirondack Trust holds 2,919 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 2,093 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP reported 14,111 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney Commerce reported 4,080 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Co owns 40,100 shares for 5.25% of their portfolio. Washington Trust National Bank invested 0.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability Corp has 0.45% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,390 shares. Sky Gru Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 24,774 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.82% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 10,210 shares. Bangor Bancorporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,836 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.04 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What ‘Toy Story 4’ Means For Disney – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: The Floodgates Have Opened – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tarantino Scores His Biggest Opening With ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.