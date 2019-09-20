3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined While Delta Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $920,706; Fort LP Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Lowered by $481,218 as Market Valuation Rose

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 3,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 29,269 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09M, down from 32,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $132.24. About 11.15 million shares traded or 30.68% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 5,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 153,449 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60 million, up from 148,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $167.28. About 2.27M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cincinnati Insurance invested 2.42% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Patten Patten Tn holds 0.92% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 49,209 shares. Somerset Co invested in 1.94% or 21,676 shares. Moreover, Keybank Association Oh has 0.77% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Choate Inv Advsrs invested 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Magnetar Ltd Liability Co owns 1,250 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Co holds 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 52,728 shares. Patten Grp invested in 13,484 shares. Moreover, Lourd Cap Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,750 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company reported 85,528 shares stake. Sun Life Finance owns 4,171 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt holds 0.28% or 3,358 shares. Moreover, Kempen Management Nv has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). St Germain D J Inc holds 12,088 shares. Strategic Fin owns 1,433 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Dow Stocks That Could Keep Going Lower – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Shareholders to Investigation of 3M Company’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ MMM – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 0.54% or 25.57M shares. Princeton Strategies Ltd Company has 21,638 shares. Moreover, Roosevelt Grp has 0.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,455 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Communication accumulated 20,000 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Hamel Assoc reported 0.94% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 35,336 shares. Boston Family Office Limited has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Checchi Advisers Ltd owns 0.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 17,486 shares. Csat Advisory LP stated it has 5,508 shares. 59,942 were accumulated by Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa. Hilton Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parametric Limited Liability Corp owns 6.03 million shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Financial stated it has 8,940 shares. Howard Capital Mgmt holds 3.95% or 207,590 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 9,023 shares.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $520.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3,628 shares to 5,180 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 16,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).