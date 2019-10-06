3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined While Cambridge Trust Company Has Lowered Holding by $5.38 Million; Black Creek Investment Management Increased Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 38.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 31,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 49,198 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.53M, down from 80,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 2.56M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 63,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 491,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.21M, up from 428,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 7.01 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 22/03/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Promotion of Gregory J. Divis to Chief Operating Officer; 31/05/2018 – MERCK & CO. & PREMIER COLLABORATING TO HELP CUT CLOSTRIDIUM DIF; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 25/04/2018 – #ASCO18 I/O combo 1L lung cancer war continues $MRK KEYNOTE-042 in; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 24/05/2018 – Eisai And Merck Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lenvatinib in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocell; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Enters Risk-Sharing Deal With SFJ Pharmaceuticals for Abituzumab

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.22 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd holds 0.09% or 6,065 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Financial stated it has 1,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com has 221,337 shares. Granite Investment Partners Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 15,216 shares. Edgewood Management Llc has invested 0.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Motco reported 22,412 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability holds 0.48% or 5,845 shares in its portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Lc has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Roosevelt Investment Gru stated it has 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Stephens Ar owns 68,407 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 910 shares. Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership reported 385,399 shares. 44,765 are held by First Natl Trust Com. Pioneer Bank & Trust N A Or has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 260,949 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,361 shares to 211,252 shares, valued at $43.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 2,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 54,500 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $124.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 3.47 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).